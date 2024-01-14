Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

VBF opened at $15.98 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

