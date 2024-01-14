Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
VBF opened at $15.98 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
