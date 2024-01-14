Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

