Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Critical Review

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.05 billion 1.28 $920.70 million $1.31 13.19 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

66.3% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 9 3 0 2.25 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco currently has a consensus price target of $16.87, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.50% 7.52% 3.01% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

