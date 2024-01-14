Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.08 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

