Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.45. 770,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

