Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

