Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 244.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after buying an additional 269,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after buying an additional 922,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 97,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,907. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.