Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 399,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.