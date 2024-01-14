Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.