iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

