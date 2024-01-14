iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

