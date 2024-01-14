iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.32% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $213,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

