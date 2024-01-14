iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,411 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.