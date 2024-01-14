iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 658,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 324,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3,454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

