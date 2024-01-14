iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,943 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.45. 281,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day moving average is $256.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.44 and a 1 year high of $275.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

