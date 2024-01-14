iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,004,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.45. 281,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $275.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

