iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 1,185,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

