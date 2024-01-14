Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Institutional Trading of Jabil

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

JBL opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.