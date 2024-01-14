James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $754.16

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.16 ($9.61) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.20). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 785 ($10.01), with a volume of 1,958 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
James Cropper Stock Performance
James Cropper Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. James Cropper’s payout ratio is 2,058.82%.
James Cropper Company Profile
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.
