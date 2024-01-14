John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

