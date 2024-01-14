JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $488.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.