JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $272.83

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.83 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 291.65 ($3.72). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.67), with a volume of 126,775 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.11. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,628.43). In other JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 3,755 shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £9,950.75 ($12,684.19). Also, insider Gordon Humphries bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,628.43). Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

