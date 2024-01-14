Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.90 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $17.90 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,310,183,970 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,305,085,608.099686. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11498118 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $18,423,625.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

