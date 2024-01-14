Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 12,585 shares.

Keras Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Keras Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.