Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.