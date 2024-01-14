KeyCorp Cuts Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 161.91%.

In other news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

