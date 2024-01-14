KeyCorp Trims Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Target Price to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TALO. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Talos Energy by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

