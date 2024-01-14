Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,315 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $31.64. 5,477,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

