Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 20,055 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.13. 786,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

