Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 63,629 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ciena were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 242,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after purchasing an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 2,502,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,328 shares of company stock worth $1,608,694 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

