Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $19.34 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $19,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

