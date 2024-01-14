Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.