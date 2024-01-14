Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 84,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.55% of Progyny worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.99. 524,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,348. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.