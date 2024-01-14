Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,122 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,538,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $683.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $683.72.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.