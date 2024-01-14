Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 250 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. 1,261,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

