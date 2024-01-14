Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,579 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of HF Sinclair worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $54.85. 1,762,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

