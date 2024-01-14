Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,140 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 3,465,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,062. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

