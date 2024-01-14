Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 9,705 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.40. 1,107,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.56 and a 1 year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

