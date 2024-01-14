Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Booking by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 169.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 102.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $49.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,502.40. The stock had a trading volume of 167,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,304.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,094.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,222.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

