Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 467,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,523. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.93. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.