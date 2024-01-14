Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 467,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,523. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.93. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 566,610 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.