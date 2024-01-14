Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $759.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,810. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $453.65 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

