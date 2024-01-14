Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Lazard Stock Performance

Lazard stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

