Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.7 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.