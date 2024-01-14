Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 1,171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.7 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
