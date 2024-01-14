Leisure Capital Management Acquires 199 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. 253,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.