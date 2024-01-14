Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,010. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

