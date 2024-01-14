Leisure Capital Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.