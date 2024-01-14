Leisure Capital Management Has $757,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leisure Capital Management cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.60. 9,703,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

