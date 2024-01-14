Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEN traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

