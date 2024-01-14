Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 1,078,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.9 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $97.18.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.