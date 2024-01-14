Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.94

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.94 and traded as high as C$66.95. Logistec shares last traded at C$66.95, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

Logistec Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Logistec Company Profile

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

